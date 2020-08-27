New rail station between Hosur, Anekal

A new block rail station at Maranayakanahalli between Hosur and Anekal.

Bengaluru Divisional Railway Manager Ashok Kumar Verma said the facility (station code MNKH) would be a serving station for the private freight terminal (PFT) of Distribution Logistics Infracture (DLI) Private Ltd, which would open to freight traffic shortly. The first incoming rake of the DLIPFT is expected next week. With this, a new stream of incoming freight traffic will start, he added.

Maranayakanalli is situated between Hosur and Anekal stations in the Bengaluru–Salem section of the Bengaluru railway division. It was created by splitting the 14-km block section between Hosur and Anekal, and will increase the existing line capacity of the Baiyappanahalli-Omalur section.

The railways plans to allow private freight terminals (PFTs) on the railway land adjacent to stations in order to make better use of vacant land parcels and boost freight revenue.