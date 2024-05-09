Missing the forest for the trees, by design

Critics have pointed out several negatives of the programme. Tree-planting under the programme would mostly be mono-plantations and it would give companies the right to fell dense forests and kill biodiversity to locate their projects there. There is no definition of degraded land, and that may lead to encroachment of tribal and pastoral community lands. The programme may make it easier for companies to get environmental clearance for their projects without fulfilling their obligations. It has also been dubbed as “unscientific”. It is pointed out that tree-plantation is not always the best method for carbon sequestration and that different ecologies need different kinds of biodiversity. Uniform afforestation would “bring an end to the survival of many species” in the forests. The civil servants have said that “the government is trying to make it easy for entrepreneurs and industrialists to acquire forest land by permitting them to offer, in exchange, money in the form of green credits”.