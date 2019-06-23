No of zoning violations down: BBMP

BBMP Chief Health Officer Dr Manoranjan Hegde said the BBMP has taken action against thousands of commercial establishments that violated zoning regulations with their number coming down from 58,000 in 2014-15 to 41,000 in 2017-18.

“The public expects illegal shops to be shut down immediately, but there are several procedures. In some cases, the traders move court and bring stays, creating hurdles. In other cases, residents have opposed our move to shut down shops as it affects their convenience,” Hegde said.

He added that 83 trades were still left out of Schedule 10 of the Karnataka Municipality Act that brings various establishments under urban local bodies. “We have sent a proposal to the government for their inclusion in the schedule in 2017-18.”