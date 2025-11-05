<p>Bengaluru: A six-wicket haul from Mohsin Khan (6/29) triggered a batting collapse as Karnataka romped home to an innings and 164-run win over Kerala in their third Ranji Trophy Elite Group B fixture at the KCA Cricket Ground in Mangalapuram on Tuesday. </p>.<p>Kerala showed a bit of resistance on the third day after being pushed behind in the game but once the follow-on was enforced, Karnataka were far too good to not stamp their authority and take all seven points on offer. </p>.<p>After completing a bonus-point victory on the final day, Karnataka now sit second in their group, with 11 points from three games, behind Goa, who also are on 11 points but enjoy a superior run-quotient. </p>.<p>Kerala, who were fighting for a draw, began the day at 10 for no loss, needing 338 more to make Karnataka bat again or bat out the full day to take a point. </p>.<p>It took just two balls for Vidwath Kaverappa to land the first blow in the second over, sending MD Nidheesh (9) back to the hut. The 26-year-old struck again in the very next ball, bowling Akshay Chandran for nought. </p>.<p>Soon after the second wicket, Shikhar Shetty picked up his first, dismissing the Kerala skipper Mohammed Azharuddeen (15) for the second time in two days, caught off Shrijith KL. </p>.Karnataka High Court reserves verdict on state's appeal against stay on order restricting activities of private groups in public spaces.<p>The hosts, whose hopes were snuffed after Vidwath's double whammy, found some belief through Ahammed Imran (23) and Krishna Prasad (33), but it was only a matter of time before the hungry Karnataka attack, who were smelling an outright win, opened up an end. </p>.<p>The young Mohsin then joined in on the act to break the 57-run partnership, when he bowled Krishna in the 32nd over. He struck again in the 36th to claim his second, catching Ahammed off his own bowling. </p>.<p>At a time when it looked like Kerala would fall like nine pins, Sachin Baby (12) and Aparajith delayed the inevitable. However, Mohsin came back and struck twice in the 48th over, removing Baby and Shaun Roger (0).</p>.<p>Four overs later, Mohsin trapped Aparajith, who looked to take the counter-attacking route, having hit a four and a six in his 19-run stay. </p>.<p>Shreyas Gopal, who was putting in double shifts in their spin department to get the job done, took a back seat, but came to pick up his first, removing Vaishak Chandran (4). </p>.<p>The end, however, did not come quickly thereafter as the 10th wicket stand of Eden Apple Tom (39 not out) and Harikrishnan MU (6) lasted 22.4 overs but in the end, Mohsin had the former pinned leg-before for his sixth wicket. </p>.<p>The off-spinner finished with figures of 23.3-14-29-6 and it capped off an impressive show from the visitors.</p>