Panic buttons, CCTV cameras to make Bengaluru's subways safe, usable

The BBMP will instal panic buttons in pedestrian underpasses across Bengaluru and link them to the nearest police station, besides installing CCTV cameras to bolster their security.

The move comes in the wake of several failed attempts to encourage subway use and ensure pedestrian-friendly infrastructure in all city roads, especially in the Central Business District (CBD). The civic body has decided to secure the spaces against anti-social activities.

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) plans to spend Rs 50 lakh on the project and hopes to instal the features in existing subways in two months. "The panic button, when used, will send alerts to the nearest police station and the BBMP command centre,” explained Nandeesh, Executive Engineer, BBMP. He clarified those lightings will be improved at the subways throughout the day.

Command centre

Officials said the BBMP was also planning to set up a dedicated command centre at its head office to monitor pedestrian movement in these subways. Over the years, most of the subways have become shelters for criminals or get flooded with rainwater. Complaints of zero maintenance and lack of hygiene were also frequent. A few subways that are still used by the public have been encroached upon by vendors.

"Our own finding has revealed that people avoid subways due to the poor lighting and issues of safety. Hence, we have worked on the safety aspects and are rolling out this initiative,” another engineer from the civic body's infrastructure wing told this newspaper.

Citizens sceptical

However, citizens are still sceptical about the idea. Sushmita, a Shanthinagar resident, recalled assurances by the BBMP a few weeks ago of deploying home guards on the subways. “But the idea appears to have fallen flat and there’s hardly any upkeep of these places,” she said.

RR Nagar resident Shashidhar said: “Besides these tech features, the BBMP must deploy somebody to monitor the situation daily. Rather than watching it on TV, a warden or a citizen volunteer can also man these places and keep a tab on illegal activities.”