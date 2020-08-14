Railways installs foot-operated hand wash kiosks at Bengaluru railway station

To prevent the spread of Covid-19, the Indian Railways has decided to install foot-operated hand wash kiosks at railway stations.

One such kiosk has already been installed at KSR Bengaluru Railway Station.

"Our Safety is in our hands! Foot operated Hand wash KIOSK designed keeping in mind COVID precautions, installed at KSR Bengaluru station of South Western Railway," Ministry of Railways tweeted.

The images show a hand wash kiosk with the sign that reads, "Touch free hand wash."

The hand wash kiosk has four basins, each having a water and a soap dispenser. At the bottom of the kiosk there are two pedals - one for dispensing water, and the other for soap.

The railways installed such kiosk as part of its passenger safety measures. Though regular mail/express train operations are suspended, special trains are being operated.

Soon after railways posted the picture of kiosk in its twitter handle, it received appreciation from netizens. Many also suggested railways to install the kiosks in all railway stations.

Ever since Covid-19 broke out in India, the national operator has been taking number of steps to ensure safe journey of passengers.

The Railway Coach Factory in Kapurthala recently rolled out coaches with new features including foot-operated soap dispensers and toilet flushes, door handles manoeuvred with the forearm and handrails coated with anti-microbial copper.