Shivaram Karanth Layout: BDA to acquire 245 acres more

Shivaram Karanth Layout: BDA to acquire 245 acres more

The 245 acres is spread around 13 villages

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Nov 09 2022, 04:34 ist
  • updated: Nov 09 2022, 05:32 ist
The additional land, identified in the middle of the already notified parcel, is being acquired on the Supreme Court’s directive, a press release stated. Credit: DH File Photo

The BDA will acquire an additional 245 acres to the 3,200 acres already notified for the formation of Shivaram Karanth Layout.

The additional land, identified in the middle of the already notified parcel, is being acquired on the Supreme Court’s directive, a press release stated.

The 245 acres is spread around 13 villages, including Somashettihalli, Lakshmipura, Ganigarahalli, Byalakere, Kalathammanahalli, Guniagrahara, Mediagraha, Avalahalli, Ramagondanahalli, Kempanahalli, Veerasagara, Doddabettahalli, and Syamarajapura. They come under Yeshwantpur and Yelahanka hobli.

The buildings that came up on the 245-acre land on the date of preliminary notification before August 23, 2022 will be regularised. Owners have been asked to submit applications to BBMP’s help desk from November 14.

The three-member committee appointed by the Supreme Court to oversee the formation of the layout believes 20,000 sites can be formed in the new layout. Roughly, 5,000 buildings that already exist in the layout have been regularised so far.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Bangalore Development Authority
BDA
Bengaluru
Shivaram Karanth Layout
Karnataka
Karnataka News

What's Brewing

DH Toon | Economic weakness in a growing economy

DH Toon | Economic weakness in a growing economy

The pages of procrastination

The pages of procrastination

Gita shows the way to control your ego

Gita shows the way to control your ego

Rajasthan teacher changes gender to marry student

Rajasthan teacher changes gender to marry student

Mithali Raj keeps options open for women's IPL

Mithali Raj keeps options open for women's IPL

Zelenskyy hints at possibile peace talks with Russia

Zelenskyy hints at possibile peace talks with Russia

Dogs gifted by Kim Jong Un at centre of S Korean row

Dogs gifted by Kim Jong Un at centre of S Korean row

'Sisterhood' of Muslim women unite football, faith

'Sisterhood' of Muslim women unite football, faith

 