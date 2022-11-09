Shivaram Karanth Layout: BDA to acquire 245 acres more

The BDA will acquire an additional 245 acres to the 3,200 acres already notified for the formation of Shivaram Karanth Layout.

The additional land, identified in the middle of the already notified parcel, is being acquired on the Supreme Court’s directive, a press release stated.

The 245 acres is spread around 13 villages, including Somashettihalli, Lakshmipura, Ganigarahalli, Byalakere, Kalathammanahalli, Guniagrahara, Mediagraha, Avalahalli, Ramagondanahalli, Kempanahalli, Veerasagara, Doddabettahalli, and Syamarajapura. They come under Yeshwantpur and Yelahanka hobli.

The buildings that came up on the 245-acre land on the date of preliminary notification before August 23, 2022 will be regularised. Owners have been asked to submit applications to BBMP’s help desk from November 14.

The three-member committee appointed by the Supreme Court to oversee the formation of the layout believes 20,000 sites can be formed in the new layout. Roughly, 5,000 buildings that already exist in the layout have been regularised so far.