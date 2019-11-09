Skywalk to link Banashankari metro, bus stations

The long-pending demand for intermodal connectivity at Banashankari may finally come true with Bangalore South parliamentarian L S Tejasvi Surya batting for a skywalk that would link metro and bus stations in the area.

The MP, along with BMTC, BMRCL and BBMP officials, inspected the area around the Banashankari TTMC and metro station on Friday. Revenue Minister and Padmanabhanagar MLA Ashoka R, BMTC chairperson N S Nandiesha Reddy, Smart City managing director Hephsiba R Korlapati and BMRCL executive director Kalpana Kataria besides BBMP and police officials took part in the inspection. On September 18, 2019, this newspaper had carried a report on the perennial traffic gridlock at Banashankari that posed a threat to pedestrians and highlighted the official apathy towards resolving the crisis.

Surya said thousands of people struggled to walk between bus and metro stations, crossing the roads amid the heavy traffic. "Around 50,000 commuters use the Banashankari bus station and 25,000 people use the Banashankari metro station every day. The need of the hour is an integrated mobility hub so that people can seamlessly commute." He promised a disabled-friendly skywalk connecting the two stations in three months.