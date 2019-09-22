Use of groundwater for construction banned in city

To improve the groundwater levels in the city, the Karnataka Groundwater Authority (KGA)-appointed committee has decided to refuse permission to use borewell water for building construction.

“Builders were giving ‘construction as the reason while seeking permission to dig borewells. In some places, the groundwater is as good as drinking water. We can’t let freshwater be wasted on construction. So, from now on, builders should only use treated water,” a senior BWSSB official told DH.

The special committee constituted by KGA –which includes the officials from BBMP, Police department, BESCOM, BWSSB, groundwater authority and KSPCB- has decided to take legal action against the property owner and the borewell digging agency if they are found to be drilling illegal borewells. The move is to curb rampant digging of borewells within the BBMP limits.

The committee has also asked the public to contact one of the civic agencies (represented in the committee) if they notice illegal digging of borewells in their neighbourhood.