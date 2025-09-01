<p>Bengaluru: Residents of Banashankari 6th Stage on Sunday took out a procession, demanding the Lingadheeranahalli solid waste management plant be shifted out of their neighbourhood.</p>.<p>Political party members also backed the demand.</p>.<p>The protest, called Parisara Jagruti Jaatha, described the plant as a health hazard.</p>.Sailing takes off in Bengaluru with new crash course at Yelahanka Lake.<p>Residents complained of toxic odour, houseflies and mosquitoes, and said the facility was affecting their health. Local leaders and environment experts addressed the gathering, urging protection of the environment.</p>.<p>Protesters alleged that the BBMP transports wet waste from across wards to the plant, where processing is carried out unscientifically. They recalled that the National Green Tribunal had earlier fined the BBMP Rs 10 lakh for causing environmental damage.</p>.<p>They also said the plant lacks a functional leachate treatment system and odour control measures. “Our complaints to the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board are not getting any response." </p>