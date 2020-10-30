Bengaluru lab staff caught offering false Covid-19 reports for Rs 12,000

B'luru lab caught offering false Covid report for 12K

Dr Sudhakar, health minister said that the govt will not spare any lab involved in such irregularities

  Oct 30 2020, 01:09 ist
  updated: Oct 30 2020, 07:38 ist
An employee of a diagnostic centre in RT Nagar was on Thursday caught offering fake Covid-19 negative results for Rs 12,000. This comes days after two staffers and a doctor were sacked for selling fake Covid negative reports.  

Speaking to DH, an employee at the centre said he was ready to supply fake negative result certificates for Covid-19 patients who sought clearance documents for international travel. “The negative result can be obtained, which will also be reflected in the SRF record,” he said.

When asked how the fake reports are generated, the employee said swab samples are generally sent to three different labs, from where a negative report can be obtained. “There is a risk, but in the three labs, a false report can be obtained,” the employee said, suggesting that some testing staff in labs were also complicit in the scam.

When informed about the scam, Health Minister Dr Sudhakar said the government will not spare any lab that is involved in such irregularities.

“The government has zero tolerance towards any kind of irregularities or manipulation in labs. I have instructed the district health officers and taluk health officers to conduct surprise visits and inspect labs. Stern action will be taken against anyone, be it contract, outsource or even a permanent employee, whoever is found indulging in wrongdoing,” he said.

The BBMP on Tuesday terminated a lab technician and an Asha worker who were found manipulating test results.

