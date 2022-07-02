Bengaluru-Nelamangala highway toll hiked

Starting Friday, vehicles are shelling out Rs 5 to Rs 20 more to use the 19-km highway from Bengaluru to Nelamangala with the NHAI revising the toll fare.

In general, fares of monthly passes have shot up by Rs 105 to Rs 365. Those driving light motor vehicles (car and jeep) are finding a single journey toll hiked from Rs 25 to Rs 30, while the daily pass fee has been hiked from Rs 35 to Rs 40. The monthly passes for this category have also risen from Rs 725 to Rs 830.

Light commercial vehicles and minibuses, mostly used by farmers, will pay Rs 45 for a single journey and Rs 70 for a daily pass. The monthly pass cost has increased from Rs 1,210 to Rs 1,385.

Hike for buses is in the range of Rs 10 to Rs 15. Both buses and trucks will pay Rs 95 and Rs 140 for a single journey and daily pass, respectively, with the monthly pass cost revised to Rs 2,845.

Earth moving machines and other heavy machines will pay a much higher price.