Bengaluru: Over 10,000 students participate in 'Cultura-23' fest

Over 10,000 students from 150 colleges enthusiastically participated in a two-day fest called 'Cultura-23' organised at CMRIT's ITPL campus. The event featured 50 plus events in which students competed in various areas, including coding, circuit building, sustainability, problem-solving, and technology bonding. Events such as Arohan, a classical singing competition, attracted 27 participants. Exciting stage events like Abhinaya Chakravarthi, KGF, Hemmeya Kannadiga, Ogatina Kurchi, Kannadada Kuvara, fashion show, DJ, Street play, Robotics, rock show, Fusion Dance, and Creative arts witnessed a significant number of participants.
The occasion was graced by director and producer S Narayan, who served as the chief guest. In his address, he encouraged students to remain humble, focused, and dedicated to their goals. Former Member of Parliament, Rajyasabha, K C Ramamurthy, highlighted CMRIT's support in nurturing students' innate talents and achieving success. He inspired students to organise activities that contribute to their overall development. K C Jagannatha Reddy, Secretary of CMRIT, and Dr. Raju Reddy, trustee, were also present.
