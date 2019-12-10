BJP inflicts heavy losses on JD(S)

Seeking to foil BJP’s S T Somashekhar’s hat-trick bid in Vokkaliga voters dominated Yeshwantpur, the JD(S) gave a tough fight till the last minute.

The counting of votes that resembled a game of snake and ladder finally favoured Somashekhar with an enviable victory margin of 27,699 votes.

Playing an emotional and sympathetic card the JD(S) candidate T N Javarayi Gowda lost to Somashekhar for the third consecutive time.

Even though the JDS leaders were jubilant with the increasing lead since the first round of counting, the ecstasy within the party camp fizzled out as the process approached the end giving a clean majority to BJP’s Somashekhar. Somashekhar increased his victory margin than the previous polls in 2018 when he won with a margin of 10,701 votes.

JD(S) leaders had pinned their hopes on Yeshwantpur considering that Gowda had lost to Somashekhar with a narrow margin in 2018. The same sentiment propelled the leaders to play the emotional chord with the voters. However, the changed political scenario with both Congress and BJP workers joining hands together, Gowda suffered a bitter setback.

Yet, he gave a fierce battle that Somashekhar had to wait until the 11th round to gain the lead. On the other hand, opposition Congress which had previously won the seat struggled hard even to retain its existence as its candidate P Nagaraj lost the deposit.

Surprisingly, of all the constituencies of Bengaluru, Yeshwantpur witnessed the highest exercise of NOTA votes with about 2,700 votes.