Min hits the road, warns people violating lockdown rule

Byrathi Basavaraj hits the road, warns people violating lockdown rules

Umesh R Yadav
Umesh R Yadav,
  • Jul 16 2020, 00:47 ist
  • updated: Jul 16 2020, 08:51 ist

Urban Development Minister Byrathi Basavaraj hit the roads near KR Puram on Wednesday and warned people roaming unnecessarily.

Basavaraj, also in charge of Mahadevapura Zone Covid care team, came to review the traffic on KR Puram and Kolar Road. But when he saw that the vehicle movements were usual, he stopped the vehicles with police officials and asked the motorists the necessity to travel despite the lockdown.

He later instructed police officials to initiate action against those who roam around the city without a valid reason.

The lockdown has been implemented for the benefit of the public and people should stay at home in the fight against Covid, the minister said.

