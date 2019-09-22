Kateel seeks report from Surya on row over office

BJP State President Naleen Kumar Kateel has sought details from Tejasvi Surya over his controversial decision to set up office at a public library in Jayanagar 5th Block, a move which had received widespread flak from the public.

Sources in the BJP told DH that Kateel spoke to the Bangalore South MP and asked for details about the issues raised in the reports published by this paper on Thursday and Friday.

Confirming this to DH, Kateel said, “I spoke to the MP and gathered all details. I have also received a no objection letter from the trust that used to conduct classes at the spot saying that the MP office would not disturb their functioning. However, I will get the facts checked.”

In the meantime, Jayanagara Shaikshanika Samiti, the organisation that was conducting free tuition classes, issued a statement stating that the MP’s office at the venue will not affect the functioning of classes.

“Setting up of office will instead boost our activities further,” Dr K Sameera Simha, President of the Samiti, said in the statement.

It can be recalled that DH published news reports about Surya depriving students from underprivileged families of dedicated space to prepare for their board exams by deciding to set up his office at the library.

However, RTI activist Marilinge Gowda Mali Patil, who wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the issue, has decided to meet BJP National Secretary JP Nadda during his visit to Bengaluru on Sunday