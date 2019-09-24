Revised action plan showers funds on BJP constituencies

The BJP government has revised the action plan for Bengaluru development, diverting funds from constituencies represented by Congress and JD(S) leaders to those of BJP MLAs and disqualified legislators.

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa not only renamed the ‘Nava Bengaluru’ scheme as ‘Nava Nagarothana’ but also increased funds from Rs 8,015 crore to Rs 8,343 crore.

The revised scheme has dropped ambitious projects such as white-topping and decreased the grants for a few others, leading to large-scale reduction in funds provided to constituencies represented by Congress MLAs.

Dasarahalli constituency represented by JD(S) leader Manjunatha R saw a reversal of fortunes as the Rs 593-crore fund sanctioned by the previous action plan was cut to Rs 52 crore. Similarly, Byatarayanapura, which earlier received Rs 395 crore, will have to be satisfied with works worth Rs 119 crore. The constituency is represented by Congress’ Krishna Byre Gowda.

Other constituencies represented by Congress MLAs have also seen major fall in funds. BTM Layout’s Rs 385 crore in the previous plan has now become Rs 230 crore; Sarvagnanagar which received Rs 290 crore has been allocated just Rs 82 crore; while Vijayanagar saw its share fall from Rs 250 crore to Rs 60 crore in the new action plan.

The changes have, however, brought a smile to the disqualified MLAs from RR Nagar and Yeshwanthapura, who have been accused of helping the BJP to form the government.

RR Nagar represented by N Munirathna has received a handsome Rs 857 crore against the earlier allocation of Rs 557 crore. Similarly, Yeshwanthapur constituency represented by S T Somashekhar got Rs 760 crore in the new action plan against Rs 339 crore sanctioned earlier.

Meanwhile, Bengaluru South constituency held by the BJP has seen a jump in fund share to Rs 498 crore against the earlier Rs 18 crore.

The new action plan, however, has not touched the Rs 573-crore grant for SC/ST development works for which Mayor Gangambike Mallikarjun has already finalised the tender. Officials said this was the only area where the government has given a free hand to the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP).