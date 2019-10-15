Vidhan Soudha stinks: Dead rat rouses BSY's fury

The imposing Vidhana Soudha, Karnataka’s seat of power, has a stinking problem. Magnificent from the outside, the building is riddled with problems on the inside; one of them being the vermin menace.

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa had a taste of the embarrassing situation on Monday, with stench emanating from a dead rat in Vidhana Soudha’s Committee Room ruining the first day of the week for the CM. The stink was so bad that Yediyurappa chose to hold meetings in his chamber instead.

Yediyurappa was slated to hold three meetings in the Committee Room, which is located on the third floor. The first was with a delegation of the Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh, followed by Iranian Ambassador to India Ali Chegeni and then a review of the Comprehensive Environment Plan for the Mining Impact Zone.

When Yediyurappa reached the Committee Room, the unbearable stink angered the CM. “What is this,” he snapped at officials, asking them to clean up the room. All the meetings were then shifted to his chamber.

Rats and mice are said to be a huge problem at Vidhana Soudha. In 2015, the then chief minister Siddaramaiah told the Legislative Council that the government had spent Rs 19.34 lakh over a five-year period to catch rats and mice in the corridors of power, including Vikasa Soudha and the Multi-Storied building.

About 50 rats are caught every month, Siddaramaiah had said.

Apart from rodents, Vidhana Soudha and its surroundings are also notorious for mosquitoes.

Last year, the Legislature Committee on House approached the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) to tackle the problem at the Legislators’ Home near the Vidhana Soudha, after MLAs complained about the mosquito menace.

One legislator had even remarked: “If fumigation is done at the Legislators’ Home, I’m sure one kilogram of mosquitoes will be found.”