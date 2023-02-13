Bengaluru stares at the sky as PM Modi inaugurates Aero India 2023

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday inaugurated the 14th edition of India's largest aerospace and defence exhibition, Aero India, in Bengaluru.

Chief of the Air Staff Air Chief Marshal V R Chaudhari will lead the Gurukul formation during the flypast at the inaugural ceremony of Aero India 2023 in Bengaluru.

The five-day event on the theme 'The runway to a billion opportunities' at the Yelahanka Air Force Station will showcase India's growth in aerospace and defence capabilities.

Also Read — Big investments on cards as Aero India kicks off today

The event will include aerial displays by aircraft and helicopters along with a large exhibition and trade fair of aerospace and defence companies. As many as 809 exhibitors, including 110 foreign ones, have confirmed their participation at the show at Air Force Station Yelahanka, which is being positioned as a platform for 'Make in India for the world', defence officials said.

A premier exhibition in the global aviation industry, Aero India is held biennially in a total area of around 35,000 square metres, providing an opportunity for the industry to showcase its capabilities, products and services.

More to follow...