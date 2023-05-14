B'luru: Vendors profit amid high demand for garlands

Bengaluru: Vendors profit as garlands, flowers on high demand amid Karnataka poll results

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru ,
  • May 14 2023, 03:11 ist
  • updated: May 14 2023, 05:34 ist
Congress candidate A C Srinivas garlanded amid victory celebrations in Bengaluru. Credit: PTI Photo

Anticipating a demand for flowers ahead of Saturday’s election results, vendors doubled the prices for bulk orders of garlands and flowers.

G M Diwakar, president of All Traders Association at KR Market, said garlands normally sold at Rs 500 would have been sold at Rs 1,000 on Saturday. Normally, party supporters would buy flowers in bulk, especially marigolds, that are priced at Rs 30 to Rs 40 per kg, to create giant garlands or shower them on the leaders.

Vendors at Gandhi Bazaar said party workers flocked to the shops since 7 am to buy flowers in bulk. Some vendors said regular garlands usually priced at Rs 200 to Rs 250 went for Rs 500, admitting that the results day brought them more profits than usual.

Chandramma, a flower vendor, said that about 20 party supporters bought jasmine garlands from her, each priced at Rs 1,000, since 9 am. “I saw better business today than usual. My business is otherwise hampered by the road construction and repair works,” she said.

