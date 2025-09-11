Karnataka: Nursing college ‘forces’ student’s mom to give up ornaments for not paying fees

<p>An incident of the mother of a nursing college student being forced to part with her gold ornaments, including ‘mangalsutra’ for not paying fees for the first year of the course has been reported. </p>.<p>The student, Kaveri Hanumanthappa Walikara of Muslapura in Kanakagiri taluk, had got admitted to BBC Nursing College on a management seat. </p>.<p>She had paid Rs 10,000, promising to deposit Rs 90,000 in instalments. </p>.<p>But, after one month, the family’s poor economic condition forced Kaveri to apply for a seat at the government college in Gadag district. </p>.<p>C B Chiniwala, chairman of BBC college, reportedly refused to give Kaveri the transfer certificate and return the marks card of her previous course. </p>.Silk sarees, gold for 'mangalsutra' for newlyweds if AIADMK wins 2026 elections, promises Palaniswami.<p>He insisted that the student should pay up the pending fees of the first year and also that of the remaining three years, failing which he would not hand over the documents to her. </p>.<p>Chiniwala reportedly told Hanumanthappa Walikara and Renukamma, the girl’s parents, that Renukamma could hand over her gold ornaments, including ‘mangalsutra’, ear-rings and nose ring to clear the dues, if Kaveri wants her documents. </p>.<p>It is said that the Koppal deputy commissioner spoke to the college chairman and sought details about the incident. Chiniwala reportedly told the DC that Kaveri’s parents themselves gave up the ornaments and also submitted an undertaking that the college authorities did not force them to do so. </p>.<p>He told the DC that the girl’s documents had been handed over to her.</p>