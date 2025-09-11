Menu
Homeindiakarnataka

Karnataka: Nursing college ‘forces’ student’s mom to give up ornaments for not paying fees

The student, Kaveri Hanumanthappa Walikara of Muslapura in Kanakagiri taluk, had got admitted to BBC Nursing College on a management seat.
Last Updated : 10 September 2025, 21:00 IST
Published 10 September 2025, 21:00 IST
India NewsKarnataka

