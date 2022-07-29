BMRCL calls applications for kiosks at metro stations

The Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (BMRCL) has invited an expression of interest (EOI) from interested agencies, individuals and corporates for establishing kiosks at metro stations. The space will be allotted on a first-come, first-served basis.

The EOI is open till August 24. Agencies must be willing take a minimum of five kiosks with a maximum area of 150 square feet at each location. They can submit requests in a prescribed format to the Executive Director (C&AM), 4th Floor, Property Development Building at the Deepanjali Nagar metro station.

BMRCL will collect a deposit of 10 months (for three years) equivalent to rent as an interest-free security deposit. The bidder needs to pay a fixed monthly licence fee by the 10th of each month and applicable GST. Delayed licence fee will attract 18% interest per annum.