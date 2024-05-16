I/O 2024: 10 new features coming to Android phones this year

On May 14, Google kicked off the I/O 2024 event at the company's HQ in Mountain View, California. Day one of the programme was all about Google's progress report of its work on generative Artificial Intelligence (gen AI) related to Gemini Large Language Models (LLMs).
Now, Google has offered a sneak peek at key features coming soon to Android phones. Some will come with the Android 15 update and others will be rolled to older devices with Android 10 or newer version of the mobile OS.
Here are 10 key features coming to your Android device later this year:
1) Real-time fraud app detection on the device: To combat emerging cyber threats, Google will use advanced Machine Learning (ML) and Artificial Intelligence (AI) technologies to perform on-device security audits to look for apps carrying out suspicious activities such as frauds or phishing. It will immediately warn the user to delete the app from the phone.
The apps deemed malicious will be put on review and if found guilty of fraud, they will be permanently banned from the Play Store.
Google Pixel, Honor, Lenovo, Nothing, OnePlus, Oppo, Sharp, Transsion, and other manufacturers are deploying live threat detection feature to their respective phones later this year.
2) Private Space: This feature is exclusive to the upcoming Android 15 update. It offers a dedicated private space with additional security for personal apps such as WhatsApp, Instagram, Photos app, dating apps, banking, and other social and messenger apps that need to be protected from the prying eyes of friends, colleagues, spouse, children or other members of the family.
Users can even hide the private space in the app drawer which can be opened only through biometric security.
Also, any notification from protected apps will be hidden on the lock screen.
Android Theft Protection feature.
Photo Credit: Google
3) Theft Detection and Protection: With the help of Google AI and on-device sensors, an Android phone will be able to detect if it has been snatched by a thief or lifted from the owner's custody. Once the theft motion is detected, it will lock the home screen.
4) Improved AI features on Android phones: Circle to search feature will get better with new updates slated to release later this year.
Gemini Nano, which performs almost all tasks on-device, will get multimodal capabilities. It will be able to understand more information in context such as sights, sounds, and spoken language.
It can even teach maths or other subjects to kids. One can point to a mathematical equation on a paper, and it will be able to offer a step-by-step guide to solve the problem.
Also, the phone will be able to offer real-time alerts during a call if it detects conversation patterns commonly associated with fraud. Google says that this protection mechanism happens on-device so the conversation stays private to the owner. [Note: AI features will be available first on Pixel phones]
Also, Google will be bringing 'Gems' to Android phones. People will be able to create multiple customised digital assistants for particular activities on phones.
5) Satellite connectivity: It will allow Android phone owners to send emergency SOS messages with location details via low-orbit satellites to local emergency responders and dear ones preselected in the contact list. This will come in handy when users get lost while trekking in forests or hilly regions with no cellular network. Initially, it will be made available to select Pixel and premium Android phones.
New feature coming soon to Google Wallet for Android phones.
Photo Credit: Google
6) Option to add images to Google Wallet: With deeper integration with Gmail and messages, users are able to create a soft copy of flight tickets and movie tickets on Wallet. Now, with the new update, Google will allow users to add photos of physical event tickets, library cards, auto insurance cards, gym membership cards, and more to Wallet. This will create a digital version of the physical tickets and IDs on Google Wallet for quick access.
7) Augmented Reality (AR) view on Google Maps: Google will soon be bringing augmented reality (AR) content directly into Google Maps on Android phones, helping you learn more about a location in new and immersive ways.
8) Low-light photography boost: With Android 15, the phone's camera will be able to capture photos clearly with minute details in a low-light environment. Also, it will enable the phone's primary camera to read QR codes better during the night.
9) PDF Reader: This feature is also coming with Android 15. Once updated, the PDF reader will support password-protected files, annotations, form editing, searching, and selection with the copy option.
10) Loudness Control: On phones (and TVs too), whenever we switch from one multimedia content/channel to the next, there will be inconsistency in audio volume. The upcoming Android 15 will fix this issue. Google also said it will be introducing support for the CTA-2075 loudness standard. This will ensure the volume of the audio stays the same when switching between one content to another on different multimedia apps.
In a related development, Google is bringing Rich Communication Service (RCS)-enabled Messages app to Japan and more countries.
With RCS enabled, users will be able to share high-resolution photos and videos via Messages app on phones, even those running on iOS. It also offers a better visual interface for group chats and comes with end-to-end encryption security.
Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on DH Tech.