I/O 2024: 10 new features coming to Android phones this year

On May 14, Google kicked off the I/O 2024 event at the company's HQ in Mountain View, California. Day one of the programme was all about Google's progress report of its work on generative Artificial Intelligence (gen AI) related to Gemini Large Language Models (LLMs).

Now, Google has offered a sneak peek at key features coming soon to Android phones. Some will come with the Android 15 update and others will be rolled to older devices with Android 10 or newer version of the mobile OS.

Here are 10 key features coming to your Android device later this year:

1) Real-time fraud app detection on the device: To combat emerging cyber threats, Google will use advanced Machine Learning (ML) and Artificial Intelligence (AI) technologies to perform on-device security audits to look for apps carrying out suspicious activities such as frauds or phishing. It will immediately warn the user to delete the app from the phone.

The apps deemed malicious will be put on review and if found guilty of fraud, they will be permanently banned from the Play Store.

Google Pixel, Honor, Lenovo, Nothing, OnePlus, Oppo, Sharp, Transsion, and other manufacturers are deploying live threat detection feature to their respective phones later this year.