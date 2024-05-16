Norway wealth fund blacklists Adani Ports citing ties to war

NBIM has had billionaire Gautam Adani’s logistics and transportation firm “under observation” since 2022, originally due to its involvement in a port terminal in Myanmar. The company sold that port project last year. In a separate statement, Norway’s Council on Ethics noted that “no information on the buyer is available,” making it impossible to ascertain whether Adani still has ties to the division.

“In a situation in which extremely serious norm violations are taking place, this constitutes an unacceptable risk,” the Council on Ethics said.

NBIM responded to a request for comment by referring to the recommendations from the Council on Ethics. The three companies affected by the exclusions didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.

Aerospace and defense firms, as well as suppliers, have traditionally been widely shunned by ESG investors. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine — and the huge gains in the stocks that followed — have more recently led some portfolio managers to reconsider the sector. As of late last year, more than 1,000 ESG funds held stocks in the sector, a roughly 25 per cent increase since Russia’s invasion. To be sure, most ESG fund managers continue to avoid such stocks.

At the end of 2023, NBIM owned a 0.79 per cent stake in L3Harris, 0.24 per cent in Adani Ports and 0.13 per cent of Weichai Power. Shares of Adani Ports climbed as much as 2.2 per cent in early trading in Mumbai.