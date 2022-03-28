BMTC driver booked after bus mows down elephant

A BMTC bus driver faces criminal prosecution after he ran over an elephant in southern Bengaluru on Friday night, a forest department official said

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  Mar 28 2022, 01:49 ist
  updated: Mar 28 2022, 03:47 ist
A BMTC bus driver faces criminal prosecution after he ran over an elephant in southern Bengaluru on Friday night, a forest department official said. 

The elephant was crossing Kanakapura Road near Kaggalipura when the BMTC bus (route H 213) struck it. The bus was on its way from KR Market to Bettahalli Kaval near Kaggalipura. 

The elephant started profusely bleeding but managed to walk into the forest where it died later, the official said on the condition of anonymity. 

The driver suffered minor injuries and the bus was damaged. The passengers were unhurt. Following the incident, the forest department booked the driver and seized the bus, the official said. 

