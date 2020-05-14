CCB ACP, inspectors took 'bribe' from fake N95 mask dealer, too

Troubles are mounting for an assistant commissioner of police (ACP) and two inspectors who were indicted by an internal inquiry for taking kickbacks from tobacco dealers to let them operate during the lockdown.

The three officers are also accused of taking kickbacks from the dealer of fake N95 masks.

Embarrassed by the development, the city police top brass lodged two FIRs against them: one in tobacco dealers' case and another for in the case of fake N95 masks.

Prabhushankar M, an ACP in the prestigious Central Crime Branch (CCB), allegedly took huge kickbacks from eight main and small-time tobacco dealers through a rowdy named Rajendra Babu and Bhushan, a real estate agent, between early and late April. Two dealers complained to the police top brass after the ACP allegedly demanded more money, a senior officer told DH.

Ajay R M and Niranjan Kumar, both inspectors in the Economic Offences Wing of the CCB, separately raided the offices and warehouses of the dealers. But when they learnt that the ACP had taken bribes from them, they also demanded their pound of flesh.

The ACP and the inspectors extorted Rs 15 lakh from a dealer of fake N95 masks in Chamarajpet, the officer stated. The second FIR pertains to this case.

The FIRs were lodged at the Cottonpet police station at 10 pm on May 12 on the basis of a departmental inquiry report submitted by Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime-2) Ravi Kumar K P. In the tobacco case, the complainant is Adil Aziz Khan, one of the dealers. The complainant in the N95 mask case is the vendor concerned.

Both the FIRs have been registered under extortion charges but additional charges could be brought if necessary, another police officer said.

Top brass tightlipped

Bengaluru Police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao has appointed Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) B Ramesh to investigate the two cases and take them to a logical conclusion. The police top brass remains tight-lipped about sharing details of the case.