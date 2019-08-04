Clean up after event: BBMP

Cracking down on littering after big events, the BBMP has laid down rules for organising any function where more than 100 people gather.

Now, according to the BBMP Solid Waste Management Bylaws 2019 draft, a copy of which is with DH, “no person shall organise an event or gathering of more than one hundred persons at any licensed or unlicensed place without intimating Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) in an application on plain paper at least three working days in advance”.

“Organisers must ensure segregation of waste at source and handing over of segregated waste in keeping with BBMP guidelines not later than 12 hours after the completion of the event,” said BBMP commissioner N Manjunath Prasad.

He added, “In case the organisers wish to avail of BBMP’s services for cleaning, collection and transport of waste after the event, they shall apply to the BBMP and pay the necessary charges in advance fixed for this purpose by the BBMP.”

Also, in case of public gatherings and events in public places for any reason (including for processions, exhibitions, circus, fairs, political rallies, commercial, socio-cultural events, protests and demonstrations, etc), where permission from the police or BBMP is required, the organiser will be responsible for ensuring cleanliness of that area after the event by collecting, segregating and processing solid waste in accordance with solid waste management guidelines not later than 12 hours after the completion of the event.

According to the BBMP, the organisers must pay a deposit to the office concerned for the duration of the event. This will be refundable on the completion of the event, the Palike states.

“In the event the public space is not restored back to its clean state within 12 hours of the completion of the event, the cleanliness deposit paid to BBMP shall be forfeited and the organiser shall have no claim towards this amount. BBMP, in its discretion, may also levy a penalty over and above the forfeited amount,” added Prasad.