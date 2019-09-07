Cops clarify on digital docs after widespread confusion

Digital copies of driving licences, registration certificates and “other documents” would be treated on par with certificates issued by the transport authority, the Bengaluru Traffic Police (BTP) clarified on Friday.

Several Bengalureans were concerned if the note by the Ministry of Road, Transport and Highways regarding digital copies would apply to all transport-related documents like insurance or if they would be fined for showing digital copies.

Some among the Twitterati like Robert D’Almeida (@robertdabob) and Akhil Menon (@akhil9107) were grateful for the initiative, the move left many confused.

Madhu (@madhu_KA), for instance, posted an old newspaper article, stating that not carrying the hard copy of insurance papers would attract a fine of Rs 2,000.

“Please clarify on insurance documents. Is original hardcopy necessary,” Arvind PM (@arvindpm2003) said, a sentiment echoed by several users.

Users were also concerned over the possible malfunctioning of DigiLocker and mParivahan apps, the accepted digital platforms for storing original documents.

“Who will get the benefit of doubt if Digilocker app is down like now,”” Prashanth (@ypkonline1) said, attaching a screenshot of the app, which had failed to load. Many also asked if photocopies of original documents would be valid.