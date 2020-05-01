Coronavirus: BBMP to slap Rs 1,000 fine for spitting or littering in public, makes masks compulsory in Bengaluru

Not wearing a mask, spitting, littering and urinating in public will now attract Rs 1,000 to Rs 2,000 fine in Bengaluru. The BBMP has invoked the solid waste management bylaws to impose a penalty to contain the spread of coronavirus.

In an order released on Friday, BBMP Commissioner B H Anil Kumar said the rising number of COVID-19 cases in Bengaluru calls for appropriate actions and precautionary guidelines.

"Wearing a facial mask to cover mouth and nose is compulsory in public places and in any working space with more than five people," the order said, indicating that taking walk or going to work will not be the same any more.

The order further said that masks and gloves used by any of the households and commercial establishments should be handed over to waste collectors in covers or closed bags as part of sanitary (reject) waste.

Pay for spitting, urination

The BBMP had on January 15 issued a draft notification warning of imposing Rs 500 fine for public urination. However, it had no impact on the people as there was no change in the Bengaluru considering that the city doesn't have enough public toilets.

The COVID-19 situation and the fear of the disease seemed to have given a shot in the arm of the corporation.

"Spitting, urinating, littering and any kind of related public nuisance is banned and will be considered as public offence," the commissioner's latest order has said.

Persons and organisations violating the rule will have to pay Rs 1,000 for the first offence and Rs 2,000 for the second and subsequent violations.

In addition to this, the BBMP has invoked the Epidemic Disease Act and sections Indian Penal Code that include imprisonment as punishment for violators. While the IPC Section 269 provides for six-month jail to a 'negligent act' of violation, Section 270 allows extension of imprisonment up to 2 years for a 'malignant act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life'.

The order, effective from May 1, will continue to remain in force until further orders