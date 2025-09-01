Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Karnataka govt nixes objections, seeks relook into mining project

The National Mineral Development Corporation (NMDC) had sought 392.92 acres of forest in Swamimalai forests of Sandur.
Last Updated : 31 August 2025, 22:04 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 31 August 2025, 22:04 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnataka

Follow us on :

Follow Us