D K Shivakumar was keen to form govt with BJP: Basanagouda Patil Yatnal

<p>Kalaburagi: In a startling revelation, Bijapur City MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal has said that Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar’s one leg is outside the Congress and that the he had entered into a secret deal with BJP state president B Y Vijayendra to form the government.</p>.Karnataka Deputy CM D K Shivakumar calls himself a 'rock', says people may shape him.<p>“Shivakumar and Vijayendra had met in Delhi and entered into a secret agreement. Accordingly, Shivakumar was to be made chief minister if he managed to get support of 60 to 70 Congress MLAs, and Vijayendra was to be made deputy CM. The plan came a cropper as not many Congress MLAs were with Shivakumar,” Yatnal told reporters here.</p>.<p>“During the meeting in Delhi, Shivakumar is said to have claimed that he has the backing of 60 to 70 Congress MLAs. The BJP leadership learnt through an internal report that there were not even 13 MLAs behind him (DKS),” Yatnal added.</p>