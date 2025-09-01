Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

D K Shivakumar was keen to form govt with BJP: Basanagouda Patil Yatnal

'Shivakumar and Vijayendra had met in Delhi and entered into a secret agreement,' he said.
Last Updated : 31 August 2025, 22:00 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 31 August 2025, 22:00 IST
Karnataka NewsBJPCongressKarnatakaD K Shivakumarbasanagouda patil yatnal

Follow us on :

Follow Us