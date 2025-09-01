Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Seers meet, demand Cabinet berth for K N Rajanna

The closed-door meeting lasted nearly two hours and focused on pressing for Rajanna’s inclusion in the state Cabinet.
Last Updated : 31 August 2025, 22:07 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 31 August 2025, 22:07 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaK N Rajanna

Follow us on :

Follow Us