Seers meet, demand Cabinet berth for K N Rajanna

<p>Tumakuru: Over 15 seers from the backward and Dalit communities met former co-operation minister K N Rajanna at his residence in Kyatsandra of Tumakuru on Sunday.</p>.<p>The closed-door meeting lasted nearly two hours and focused on pressing for Rajanna’s inclusion in the state Cabinet.</p>.<p>Speaking to the media persons after the meeting, the seers said, they plan to visit New Delhi soon to meet senior Congress leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge and CM Siddaramaiah, urging them to reconsider Rajanna’s exclusion from the Cabinet.</p>.<p>“Rajanna deserved a place in the Cabinet. Dropping him abruptly has hurt the community’s sentiments. This needs to be corrected,” said Eshwaranandapuri Swami of the Kanaka Gurupeetha in Hosadurga.</p>.Opposition seeks clarification over K N Rajanna attending Assembly.<p>Backing the demand, Valmiki Prasannananda Puri Swami of Rajanahalli Peetha said, “Rajanna is a strong voice for oppressed communities and has built a secular leadership identity. His exclusion is based on a misunderstanding and is condemnable.”</p>.<p>Congress leader K N Rajanna said, “The seers have empowered me with greater strength to stand for the truth. I have discussed the ups and downs of politics and the recent developments with them.”</p>