Coronavirus Lockdown: Bengaluru techie, working from home, harasses pregnant wife

A work-from-home techie allegedly harassed an overworked pregnant doctor wife in a clear case of domestic violence in Jayanagar.

The woman had to approach a women’s helpline and also seek the help of the police against the alleged abuse on Tuesday.

The victim was attending her work at a hospital even during the lockdown, while her 34-year-old husband, a techie with a private firm in Electronics City has been working from home, a senior police officer said.

Upset over her going out to work, he harassed her for not doing daily chores at the house and told her to leave the house.

He even tried to throw out of the house. That is when she called the women’s helpline and complained against his behaviour, the police officer added.

Soon after she complained, police officials visited the house and warned her husband. They have taken up a non-cognizable report against him as she did not want to file an FIR as the techie apologised to her before the police for his rude behaviour.