Covid-19: Govt allocates 35 acres around Bengaluru for burial grounds

Following concerns by residents over the cremation and burial of Covid-19 patients at burial sites in residential localities, the state government on Thursday identified 35.18 acres in four taluks of Bengaluru Urban for the creation of burial and cremation facilities.

In the latest notification issued by Bengaluru Urban deputy commissioner G N Shivamurthy, government land around nine villages has been notified for the creation of burial grounds with immediate effect. Health Minister B Sriramulu on Wednesday had announced that the government will allocate two acres on the outskirts for the burial of Covid-19 victims.

According to the order, Bengaluru South taluk has the largest extent of land with 14.18 acres, followed by Yelahanka taluk with 14 acres of government land. Similarly, four acres have been identified in Bengaluru North and three acres in Anekal taluk of Bengaluru Urban districts.

The burial grounds will come up in the vicinity of villages like Giddenahalli in Bengaluru North; Somanahalli, Gulikamale, and Thippagondanahalli in Bengaluru South; Giddenahalli in Anekal taluk; and M Hoshalli, Huttanahalli, Marenahalli, and Mavavllipura in Yelahanka taluks.

All tahsildars have been directed to obtain consent from the deputy commissioner by submitting a detailed sketch and survey reports of the notified land and ensure that these lands are used only for burial and cremation.