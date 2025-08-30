<p>Bengaluru: A gurdwara in East Bengaluru received a bomb threat that the police later declared a hoax.</p>.<p>The incident occurred on August 24, but surfaced on Friday.</p>.<p>The Halasuru police registered a case under Section 66F (cyber terrorism) of the IT Act following a complaint by Rishi Pal Singh on behalf of Sri Guru Singh Sabha, the Sikh shrine, located in Halasuru.</p>.Bomb threats to Karnataka HC, Bengaluru city civil court declared a hoax.<p>As per the FIR, the gurdwara office received an email at 1.54 am from rajagiri_marudhayan@outlook. com, with the sender identifying himself as Raja Giri.</p>.<p>“De-Brahminize Dravidistan: 4 RDX IED Blasts in Your Gurudwara Langar/Washrooms Soon! Evacuate All Within 8 Hrs,” the email read.</p>.<p>The police conducted a thorough search before declaring the threat a hoax. Investigation is underway to trace the culprits, officials said.</p>