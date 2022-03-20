Customs sleuths seize drugs worth Rs 9 cr concealed in utensils

Customs Intelligence sleuths at the Air Cargo, Bengaluru, on Saturday recovered 46.799 kg of ephedrine worth Rs 9.23 crore in the international market.

Customs officials said the drug was concealed inside kitchen utensils and was due for export to Australia. “We were alerted by the intelligence officials about the likely smuggling of contraband via air courier,” said an official.

“Acting on the tip-off, we thoroughly scanned the consignments and discovered 46 kg of banned ephedrine in packets hidden at the bottom of the utensils. The consignment was due for dispatch to Australia via Chennai,” the official added.

Customs officials registered a case under the NDPS Act and are investigating.

