Debt recovery agent ends life

A debt recovery agent at a private bank was found hanging in his home in northern Bengaluru's Madanayakanahalli.

Police believe that Pradeep B, a resident of Machohalli, was deeply distressed about not being able to repay a Rs 1 lakh bank loan that he had taken two years ago. He is suspected to have hanged himself in his bedroom on Monday night. The next morning, his father went to the bedroom and was stunned to find him hanging from the ceiling, police said. Pradeep's wife was at her parents' house for a family function.