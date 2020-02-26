DH Exclusive | Isha centre planned near Nandi Hills

Spiritual leader Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev of the Isha Yoga Centre of Coimbatore is planning to set up a global spiritual centre at the foothills of Nandi Hills in Chikkaballapur district.

Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar had extended an invitation to Sadhguru, during his recent visit to Bengaluru, to set up an institute of global excellence imparting education in yogic practices and spirituality.







“I had personally made a request to Sadhguru when he visited Bengaluru recently, to set up a centre in Chikkaballapur similar to the Isha Yoga Centre and Adi Yogi in Coimbatore. Further, Chikkaballapur is also close to Sadhguru as his mother belonged to the place,” Dr Sudhakar told DH at Coimbatore where he attended the Mahashivaratri on Friday.

After meeting Sadhguru on the sidelines of the festivities at Isha Foundation, Dr Sudhakar said, “Sadhguru has accepted our invitation and agreed to set up both the Adi Yogi and a spiritual centre which will train people in yoga, meditation and spirituality. About 300 to 400 acres of land is available near Agalagurki village and another place on top of a hillock near Nandi Hills. Whichever location is suitable, we will allot the land. As an MLA of Chikkaballapur, I have extended him the invite and he too has consented. We will bring it to the notice of the chief minister and get his approval for this project as well.”

Dr Sudhakar, along with other political leaders including ministers from Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh, took part in the night-long Mahashivratri celebrations at Coimbatore on Friday-Saturday conducted by Sadhguru Vasudev. The event was attended by lakhs of devotees.

A press statement from Isha Foundation also acknowledged Sadhguru’s acceptance of the offer.