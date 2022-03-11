DRDO thanks BBMP for repairing Wind Tunnel Road

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has thanked the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) for repairing Wind Tunnel Road, which is extensively used by the employees of the Aircraft and Systems Testing Establishment, the National Aerospace Laboratories and the Centre For Air Borne System among others.
“The road was in a poor condition due to the continuous rain. The big potholes were of great concern. The road has been repaired and the complete relaying of the road has been carried out successfully by the BBMP,” the central agency said in a letter of appreciation.
