DRDO thanks BBMP for repairing Wind Tunnel Road

DRDO thanks BBMP for repairing Wind Tunnel Road

The central agency has sent the Palike a letter of appreciation

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Mar 11 2022, 01:04 ist
  • updated: Mar 11 2022, 01:36 ist
BBMP. Credit: DH file photo

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has thanked the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) for repairing Wind Tunnel Road, which is extensively used by the employees of the Aircraft and Systems Testing Establishment, the National Aerospace Laboratories and the Centre For Air Borne System among others.

“The road was in a poor condition due to the continuous rain. The big potholes were of great concern. The road has been repaired and the complete relaying of the road has been carried out successfully by the BBMP,” the central agency said in a letter of appreciation.

Watch latest videos by DH here:

Assembly Elections 2022 | Get live news updates from Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Goa, Uttarakhand & Manipur only on DeccanHerald.com

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

DRDO
BBMP
Roads
Bengaluru

What's Brewing

US inflation soared 7.9% in past year, a 40-year high

US inflation soared 7.9% in past year, a 40-year high

No stopping the saffron juggernaut, BJP sweeps 4 states

No stopping the saffron juggernaut, BJP sweeps 4 states

Cong butt of jokes; Rahul, Sidhu find special mention

Cong butt of jokes; Rahul, Sidhu find special mention

BJP's celebratory conch to resound in 2024 LS polls?

BJP's celebratory conch to resound in 2024 LS polls?

'Oh guru!' Sidhu semantics cost Congress Punjab pride

'Oh guru!' Sidhu semantics cost Congress Punjab pride

Black Panther director Coogler mistaken for bank robber

Black Panther director Coogler mistaken for bank robber

New S Korea prez to teach 'rude boy' Kim some manners

New S Korea prez to teach 'rude boy' Kim some manners

Cong drowns in saffron wave as BJP, AAP near victories

Cong drowns in saffron wave as BJP, AAP near victories

Ukraine war: Two weeks that changed the world

Ukraine war: Two weeks that changed the world

How Bhagwant Mann delivered the perfect punchline

How Bhagwant Mann delivered the perfect punchline

 