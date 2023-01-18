Farmland murder: Man on the run after slitting college girl's throat

A 19-year-old girl was allegedly killed by her male friend near a farmland in Shanubhoganahalli near Dibbur of Rajanukunte on Tuesday evening.

The victim was identified as Rashi, a first-year BA student of Government First Grade College in Yelahanka.

Police said the incident happened around 4 pm near a farmland taken on lease by the suspect, Madhu Chandra. The girl's mother and grandmother worked on the land for Madhu Chandra.

Mallikarjuna Baladandi, Superintendent of Police, Bengaluru District, said the accused escaped after stabbing Rashi in the throat. She was found dead by a passerby.

Police have formed a special team to nab the suspect.

A senior officer said Chandra hails from Andhra Pradesh. He was staying in the city after he took the guava farmland on lease from farmers.

Chandra befriended Rashi a few months ago. Later, her family learnt that he was a married man. Rashi stopped talking to him three months ago. But Chandra is said to have been pestering her to marry him.

Rashi was stabbed when she was out grazing cows.

Rashi stayed with her mother, who is working as a gardener in a college.

Rajanukunte police said they have got leads about the suspect's whereabouts and would arrest him soon.