College student run over by private bus at Jalahalli Cross

In an unfortunate accident, a teenage college student was run over by a private bus near Jalahalli Cross in northeastern Bengaluru on Monday morning.
Disha (17) was a student of MES College, Malleswaram. Between 5.50 am and 6 am on Monday, she was riding pillion on her father’s two-wheeler to a tuition class when a private bus collided with their bike just after crossing the signal on the road.
Also Read | AAP stages safety campaign on Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway
Peenya traffic police said that the bus driver was attempting to overtake the motorcycle and instead rammed into it, causing both of them to fall. Disha fell on the right side of the vehicle, and the bus ran over her leg. Her father sustained minor injuries.
She was rushed to a private hospital nearby, but died soon after due to severe blood loss.
Peenya traffic police noted that the two riders were reportedly wearing helmets.
They detained the driver, seized the bus and began an investigation.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Psychedelics can treat psychiatric disorders: Study
Kerala's snake boat on Wimbledon's online platforms
Reliance Jio launches 4G Jio Bharat phones for Rs 999
From heat to hail: China's deadly weather takes a toll
Was concerned about fitness at Lausanne: Neeraj Chopra
FIFA Women's WC 2023: Guide to each group