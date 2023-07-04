College student run over by bus at Jalahalli Cross

College student run over by private bus at Jalahalli Cross

Udbhavi Balakrishna
Udbhavi Balakrishna, DHNS , Bengaluru,
  • Jul 04 2023, 00:51 ist
  • updated: Jul 04 2023, 03:05 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

In an unfortunate accident, a teenage college student was run over by a private bus near Jalahalli Cross in northeastern Bengaluru on Monday morning. 

Disha (17) was a student of MES College, Malleswaram. Between 5.50 am and 6 am on Monday, she was riding pillion on her father’s two-wheeler to a tuition class when a private bus collided with their bike just after crossing the signal on the road. 

Peenya traffic police said that the bus driver was attempting to overtake the motorcycle and instead rammed into it, causing both of them to fall. Disha fell on the right side of the vehicle, and the bus ran over her leg. Her father sustained minor injuries. 

She was rushed to a private hospital nearby, but died soon after due to severe blood loss.

Peenya traffic police noted that the two riders were reportedly wearing helmets. 

They detained the driver, seized the bus and began an investigation. 

Accident
Bengaluru

