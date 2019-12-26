Road History to aid coordination between civic agencies

Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike’s (BBMP) ambitious plan of putting out the ‘Road History’ in the public domain will pave the way for the much-needed coordination between various civic bodies that are governing Bengaluru.

Participating in the ‘Urban Thought Leaders Conclave’ organised as part of ‘Good Governance Day’, Deputy Chief Minister Dr C N Ashwath Narayan said the project, along with the road history, will help monitor activities of other civic utilities like BWSSB, Bescom and BDA.

Narayan said, “Each road will have a code and it will be easier to track every activity happening along the road. Be it road work, water, electricity, sewerage network or water connection, all works will be registered and any activity violating rules can be detected easily. This would also help us achieve better coordination between civic agencies in having a unified grievance redressal system to address public problems.”

Currently, every civic body has an independent grievance redressal mechanism which affects coordination, besides leading to confusion among citizens. “The civic agencies have acknowledged the problems and there is a need for a unified mechanism to address the problems. We will integrate all mechanisms into one platform where people can share problems pertaining to the civic issue,” Narayan said.