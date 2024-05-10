Man kills 15-year-old in Kodagu, flees with her severed head

Madikeri: In a shocking incident, a 15 year old minor was bludgeoned to death and the accused fled with her severed head at Mutlu village in Somwarpet of Kodagu district on Thursday late night.

The suspect is identified to be one Prakash (32).

It is said that the minor girl 's engagement with the suspect was thwarted by officials from Women and Child Development department on May 9, and later officials had even convinced her parents of not to marry the minor girl.

However, the suspect barged into her house in the night and allegedly kidnapped her. Later, he took her to an area near the periphery of the forest and murdered her after which he fled with her severed head.