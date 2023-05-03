Vote in Sarvagnanagar will be a verdict on infrastructure woes

The quality of infrastructural development in their respective areas has impacted the way residents respond to their representatives in the Sarvagnanagar assembly constituency.

Those living in Kammanahalli, Sarvagnanagar, Banaswadi, and HRBR Layout wards are happy with good roads, lighting, water supply, and garbage collection.

On the other hand, residents of Lingarajapuram, Maruthi Sevanagar, Nagavara, Kadugondanahalli, Venkateshpura, and Kacharkanahalli feel that more needs to be done. They would like to see a better drainage system, water supply regularised, and better police patrolling.

Sarvagnanagar is home to about 3.63 lakh voters. Congress’ K J George won in 2008 by 22,608 votes, increasing the lead to 22,583 in 2013. In 2018, the margin more than doubled to 53,355 votes.

The former minister who held various portfolios in different Congress regimes in the state is bullish about registering another colossal victory.

"The development works that I have carried out since 2008 is there for all to see. In addition to providing good roads, well-laid drainage systems and good lighting, we are also working on new projects like constructing a stadium and a swimming pool of international standards, an auditorium, and government schools and colleges," George told DH.

BJP candidate Padmanabha Reddy remains undeterred despite George’s succession of victories. Although defeated by George in the previous election, Reddy is optimistic about reversing the outcome this time. The Vokkaliga leader has spent the last six months laying the groundwork for his victory.

"It is clear from my interaction with voters that there is an anti-incumbency wave coming and people want a change. Many people in wards such as Kammanahalli, Banaswadi and HBR Layout want to see the same development that I have carried out in Kacharakanahalli, where I was corporator. I can confidently say that over 70 per cent of Congress workers have come with me," Reddy told DH.

Electorate in this constituency have little idea about the JD(S) candidate from Kolar who is contesting here and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) nominee. “We do not know if the JD(S) candidate will understand the local issues haunting us for years,” Lingarajapuram resident Keshav Murthy, 70, said.

Given the woeful conditions in some areas, an upset is pretty much on the cards if people express their displeasure in the ballot box. “Water entered our house last monsoon, but no corporator or MLA came to our rescue despite complaints,” said a resident who has been living in HBR Layout for 25 years.

A resident of Banaswadi said a playground has been encroached upon to build a public utility, which is uncalled for.

2018 results

Winner: K J George (Congress)

Runner-up: M N Reddy (BJP)

2023 candidates

K J George-Congress

Padmanabha Reddy-BJP

Mohammed Mustafa-JD(S)

Major issues

Irregular water supply.

Poor street lighting.

Bad roads.

Encroachment of stormwater drains.

Poor police patrolling.