'Wild Karnataka' documentary set to hit the silver screen on Jan 17

Enthralling the wildlife enthusiasts at the beginning of the New Year, Wild Karnataka, narrated by renowned natural historian David Attenborough will hit the silver screen on January 17 in as many as eight cities across India in PVR theatres. Interestingly, the Wild Karnataka directed by Amoghavarsha JS and Kalyan Varma is the first-ever wildlife film to be released on the commercial platform in India.

Showcasing the rich bio-diversity of Karnataka, the 53-minute-long documentary was premiered on Wednesday in Bengaluru, which received a standing ovation from the audience. Shot over a period of four years, as many as 20 camera persons have toiled hard, trekking through inhospitable conditions while shooting 400 hours of footage for the film. Grammy Award winner musician Ricky Kej has composed music for the movie.

Making effective use of drones and other advanced equipment, the film has been shot in bluechip 4K - a first of its kind in India, according to the promoters. Portraying varied landscapes of Karnataka ranging from parched field areas to evergreen forests along the Western Ghats, the Wild Karnataka has documented almost all the prominent species of Karnataka forests.

According to the promoters, the Kannada version of the film, narrated by Rishab Shetty, will also be released soon across the state helping children in rural areas to understand the diversity of flora and fauna besides conserving it for the future generation.