HC asks BBMP timeline to remove illegal worship spots

Give clear timeline for removing illegal places of worship: HC to BBMP

The high court is hearing a suo motu petition to implement the Supreme Court’s order dated September 29, 2009, pertaining to illegal religious structures

Ambarish B
Ambarish B, DHNS,
  • Aug 13 2021, 00:32 ist
  • updated: Aug 13 2021, 03:04 ist
The court directed BBMP Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta to file a better affidavit containing all the timelines within three weeks. Credit: Getty Images

The high court on Thursday ordered the BBMP chief commissioner to file an affidavit setting a clear timeline for demolishing illegal religious structures from public land in Bengaluru. 

A division bench headed by Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka noted that the efforts taken by the civic body to implement the orders of the Supreme Court, issued way back in 2009, revealed a “shocking state of affairs”. 

The high court is hearing a suo motu petition to implement the Supreme Court’s order dated September 29, 2009, pertaining to illegal religious structures. The apex court has directed the high courts to monitor the implementation of its 2009 order. 

At the hearing on Thursday, the BBMP informed the high court that it had identified 277 illegal religious structures in Bengaluru that were built after the 2009 order, besides identifying 105 structures built before that for relocation. To this, the court pointed out that the structures constructed before 2009 ought to have been removed as early as in 2010. It expressed dismay at the fact that the authorities didn’t give any reason as to why no action was taken even on relocating these structures. 

“Moreover, it is contended that there is a dispute in 379 cases as to whether the structures are on public lands or on private properties. There is no outer limit set by the chief commissioner. There is no outer limit stated by the chief commissioner for relocating and demolition of the structures,” the court noted. 

The court directed BBMP Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta to file a better affidavit containing all the timelines within three weeks, and posted the next hearing to September 17. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Karnataka
BBMP
places of worship
Bengaluru

What's Brewing

Ban 'manjha' across India

Ban 'manjha' across India

Gandhiji and the grammar of his ideas

Gandhiji and the grammar of his ideas

Toy train to come up in Arunachal near China border

Toy train to come up in Arunachal near China border

Crypto fashion: Why people pay for virtual clothes

Crypto fashion: Why people pay for virtual clothes

World Elephant Day: The tale of Nilgiri’s Rivaldo

World Elephant Day: The tale of Nilgiri’s Rivaldo

In future, Covid-19 may mostly affect only kids: Study

In future, Covid-19 may mostly affect only kids: Study

Afghan general takes Taliban fight to social media

Afghan general takes Taliban fight to social media

How hackers stole in crypto tokens from Poly Network

How hackers stole in crypto tokens from Poly Network

Setback for ISRO in GSLV-F10 mission after tech glitch

Setback for ISRO in GSLV-F10 mission after tech glitch

 