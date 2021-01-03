Grandparents of 6-year-old who tested positive for UK strain test Covid-19 positive

The grandparents of the six-year-old girl who was among the first to test positive for the new coronavirus strain in the city have tested positive for Covid-19.

But as reported by DH earlier, the child has already tested Covid negative twice. Her 34-year-old mother has also tested Covid negative, and the duo are awaiting discharge.

The 65-year-old grandfather tested positive on Thursday and the grandmother, 59, tested positive on Friday. The results of their Covid samples sent for genetic sequencing are awaited. The girl’s 38-year-old father is also awaiting the genetic sequencing results of his Covid sample.

Hospital sources said the mother-daughter duo will be tested on day 14 (January 5) and day 15 as per protocol, and if tested negative, they will be discharged. The mother and daughter were admitted to Victoria Hospital’s Trauma and Emergency Care Centre on December 22.

Secondary contacts

M Ramakrishna, Joint Commissioner, Bommanahalli, BBMP, said: “None of the 35 Vittal Nagar apartment residents who are considered secondary contacts of the five-member family have tested Covid positive.

"As per our protocol, we test contacts on day 7 and day 14. All have tested negative in the first test. We are yet to do the second test.”