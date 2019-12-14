HC restrains action against officials in land case

The Karnataka High Court has passed an interim order restraining action against two government officials who have been accused of illegally selling government land to private persons in Mullur village of Varthur hobli in Bengaluru city.

A single bench of Justice G Narendar was hearing a petition filed by Sub-Registrar M K Shanthamurthy and Joint Director of Land Records P S Kusumalatha, who were seeking stay on action against them.

After hearing the petitioner's advocate, the court issued notice to Wilson Garden police and the state government.

Advocate for the petitioner submitted that there is no evidence against both officials in the case. The petitioners had signed records pertaining to registration of the land only after submitted by the Tahsildar and Assistant for Director Land Records.

But the criminal case has been filed against petitioners who are in no way connected to the matter, the petitioner's counsel said.

The criminal case was filed against the officers following a letter by Commissioner of Stamps and Registration, Dr K V Thrilok Chandra, who directed all the sub-registrars not to register any property pertaining to survey number of 49. 47, 48, 49/6, 44, 45 and 91 of Mullur village.

The government estimated that lands in these survey numbers, which belonged to the state government, were worth Rs1,250 crores.

Despite the order of the state government, the same land was registered for private persons following which an FIR was lodged in Wilson Garden police station.