Helpline, kiosks to contain Nipah

Mayor Gangambike Mallikarjun has asked the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) health officials to set up a helpline and kiosks as measures to prevent the spread of Nipah virus.

Her instructions come amidst fears that the Nipah virus could enter the eight districts bordering Kerala. Bengaluru is one of the cities where the alarm of the virus being spread is high.

“There’s no incident of the Nipah virus spreading in the state,” the Mayor said. “There’s nothing for Bengalurians to worry, awareness on the symptoms and preventative measures have been spread through pamphlets and audio announcements.”

She said the helpline has been launched and consultation kiosks on Nipah has been established in 85 primary health care centres, 24 maternity hospitals and 6 referral hospitals run by the BBMP.

“The public can call the helpline numbers 080-22660000, 22221188 on any (Nipah-related) queries,” the Mayor added.

BBMP’s chief health officer Dr Manoranjan Hegade said hospitals have been asked to be more cautious.

“They’ve been asked to inform the BBMP if they find Nipah symptoms found in any patients. BBMP has stored sufficient medical equipments and medicines to treat the fever. Doctors have been asked to stay alert while treating patients from the Kerala region,” he said.

He said the BBMP is also planning to hold a door-to-door awareness campaign on the virus through Asha workers in the city.