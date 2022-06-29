Hoysala cops save student trying to kill himself

A 24-year-old student, who tried to kill himself by slashing his wrist, was rescued by the Hoysala patrolling police on Monday evening. He was studying food technology course at an university on Kanakapura Road in South Bengaluru,

The injured Arun (name changed) was staying in a paying guest accommodation near Sarakki and is a native of Pune. Arun sent a message to one of his friends saying that he was killing himself. Soon after reading the message, Arun's friend alerted the police control room.

The message was sent to the nearest Hoysala patrolling vehicle. Assistant Sub-Inspector Ramesh B and head constable Chandrashekaraiah, attached to JP Nagar police station, swung into action.

They noticed Arun had cut his wrist on the left hand and was bleeding. They immediately called an ambulance and shifted him to a nearby private hospital where he is undergoing treatment. Arun is out of danger.